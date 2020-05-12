Financial Assistance Announced for Commercial Drivers in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to commercial drivers in Tripura to cope up with the situation during the lockdown.The financial assistance will be given to valid license holder driver of private commercial vehicles of Tripura. The total number of commercial drivers is approx 19,000 in the state."We have decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1000 to each valid license holder driver of private commercial vehicles of Tripura. Total number of commercial drivers in Tripura is approx 19000. Entire amount will be paid from CM's Relief Fund," Biplab said. (ANI)

