Financial Package Should Have Been Announced Earlier: Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been announced earlier."Financial package should have been announced earlier. It is not clear what is in the package for laborers, farmers, traders, and MSMEs. Tomorrow Finance Minister will clarify it then only it will be clear which sector is getting what," Baghel told ANI here.Baghel also said that in Prime Minister Modi's fifth video conference with the Chief Ministers on Monday, he had made five key demands including financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore for relief and welfare schemes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP".The Prime Minister said that humanity would not accept defeat from the coronavirus but the people have to stay safe and move forward."We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. It is unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," he said.The phase three of the lockdown is coming to an end on May 17. (ANI)

