FIR Against Twitter User for Threatening to Shoot Priyanka Vadra

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi at Kotwali Police Station in Basti district, the case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the IT Act on Friday, they said.

According to the complainant, he had posted a news report on the microblogging site about Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which she asked him to set up a task force for revival of economic situation in the state.

Reacting to his tweet, the accused with Twitter handle @ArtipandeyUP51 "threatened to shoot Priyanka Vadra".

"This act comes under the category of crime, and hence, you are requested to take cognizance and initiate appropriate action," Dwivedi said in his complaint.

Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar said two days have gone, and police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

