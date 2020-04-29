FIR Filed Against 5 Locals for Creating Ruckus in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): An FIR was registered on Wednesday against five locals after a ruckus erupted between ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker and locals in Sindagi area of Vijayapura earlier today.ASHA workers had gone to the area to conduct a survey related to COVID-19.The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code -- Section 353, 504 and 506.The five accused have been identified as Basha Sab Dafedara, Mehboobsab Dafedar, Sohail Walikar, Saddam Dafedar and Jainabi Arab.Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

