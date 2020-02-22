FIR Registered Against AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan for His Controversial Remark

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A FIR was registered by Kalaburagi police against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his comment in which he said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.Pathan was booked under section 117, 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.Addressing an anti-CAA rally on February 19, Pathan said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crores." (ANI)

