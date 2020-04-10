FIR Registered Against Circulation of Fake Proceedings of SC in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): An FIR has been registered for circulation of fake and fabricated record of proceedings purported to be of Supreme Court, said Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone on Thursday."Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received information through reliable sources that some miscreants with criminal intention have fabricated and circulated a document purporting it to be a record of proceedings of Supreme Court dated 09-04-2020 in the case titled foundation of Media Professionals Vs Union Territory of Jammu AND Kashmir and ANR," Cyber Police Station said in an official statement.The document falsely reflected that J&K Union Territory administration has been ordered to take a quick review within 24 hours and restore full internet communication in the region."The said document is fake and forged from its appearance and as otherwise ascertained. This fraudulent and dishonest action has been undertaken by unknown miscreants in order to mislead the public in general and public authorities in particular," the statement added.In this regard, an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.The statement further requested the general public to not circulate unauthentic, fabricated or fake information through social media platforms."Any person found indulging in such activities will be dealt strictly under law," it added. (ANI)

