FIR Registered Against UP MLA, Six Associates for Violating Lockdown Norms

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered an FIR against independent MLA from Nautanwa Aman Mani Tripathi and his six associates for stepping out without having a valid pass during COVID-19 lockdown. They were returning from Uttarakhand and were detained in Nazibabad area of Bijnor district.Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijnor Sanjeev Tyagi said, "He was not authorised by Uttar Pradesh government to go to Uttarakhand. He was out unnecessarily and did not have a valid pass. Action is being taken. He will be quarantined and tested."No weapons were recovered from the seven, added the SP.Tripathi and others were earlier arrested by the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday allegedly for violating lockdown norms and misbehaving with government officials.After the arrest, they were served a notice and were sent back to Uttar Pradesh.The incident had occurred at Gauchar of Chamoli district where his entourage was stopped for screening by the officials on duty.Tripathi, along with 10 others, was on a trip to Badrinath and Kedarnath.Uttarakhand DG, Law and Order, Ashok Kumar had told ANI that an FIR has been registered against Tripathi and 11 other persons under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.The Uttar Pradesh government had clarified on Monday that it did not authorise Tripathi to travel to Uttarakhand. (ANI)

