FIR Registered in Pune Against 13 for Violating Lockdown

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A FIR has been registered at Chikhali Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad area here against 13 people for allegedly violating lockdown orders after they gathered on a terrace of a building in Chikhali on 27 March to offer Friday namaz.The FIR also mentioned names of unidentified 20-25 people.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

