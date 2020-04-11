Fire at Shelter Home Near Delhi's Kashmere Gate, No Casualties

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate here on Saturday but was doused before it could cause any damage, officials said.

Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said.

The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot. Further details are awaited, it said.

