Fire Breaks out in South West Delhi Market Shop

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop in Indira Market of R K Puram area in South West Delhi on Monday night, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty has been reported as yet, he said.

The market is located close to the R K Puram residential area.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call at around 9.30 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are on to bring the flame under control.

