First COVID-19 Patient of Tripura Recovers, Discharged from Hospital

Agartala, Apr 15 (PTI) The first COVID-19 patient of Tripura was discharged from hospital on Wednesday as she has recovered and tested negative in consecutive tests, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The 46-year-old woman from Gomati district tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6 and was admitted to Agartala Government Medical College and Gobinda Ballav Pant Hospital.

The chief minister in a tweet said, "She has been sent for institutional quarantine for 14 days under medical supervision at Udaipur. I pray to Mata Tripura Sundari so that state turns corona free soon."

The woman had travelled to Guwahati.

The samples of the woman tested negative for the novel coronavirus for the second time on Monday, officials said.

On April 10, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus. Both the TSR personnel and the woman had travelled in the same train on March 19.

Tripura so far has reported two COVID-19 case.

