FitWithIndianFootball Campaign Going Strong on Social Media

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) #FitWithIndianFootball campaign, which was started on April 2 in a bid to inspire and promote fitness amongst fans during coronavirus enforced lockdown, has garnered 1.56 million impressions across social media platforms and has seen wide participation from sports enthusiasts.The campaign videos have recorded a combined total of 431K video views -- an average of 86.4K views per video, along with 187K engagements in all.The initiative was spread across two-and-a-half weeks and featured the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Jeje Lalpekhlua amongst others, showcasing and explaining exercises that one can execute at home with a football, and in the process, encouraging fans to do the same to stay fit, and healthy. All sporting activities across the globe have been suspended, including football.Mohun Bagan has been declared as the I-League winner for the 2019-2020 season after all the matches post-March 15 were suspended.Furthermore, all second division, Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect. (ANI)

