Five Killed in Lightning and Rain in Bihar

Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) Five persons were killed due to lightning and rain in Bihars Gopalganj, Siwan and Nalanda districts on Sunday, officials said.

Two persons each died in Gopalganj and Siwan while one died in Nalanda district due to lightning, the official said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of five people due to lightning and rain, an official release said.

Kumar announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the victim's families as ex-gratia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)