Five More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Nashik District

Nashik, Apr 14 (PTI) With five more persons from Malegaon testing positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the number of COVID-cases in Nashik district has gone up to 42, officials said.

All of them were contacts of coronavirus positive cases and are already under quarantine, they said.

So far two deaths are reported from the district.

Meanwhile, 20 people were admitted in various hospitals in the district for suspected COVID-19 disease, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)