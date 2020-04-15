Flight Carrying PPEs from China Lands in Guwahati

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A cargo flight carrying personal protective equipment (PPE) from Guangzhou city in China landed in Guwahati on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The PPEs have been procured from the neighbouring country for use by healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected people.

India is reeling under a shortage of PPEs. The Indian government has decided to procure a sizable number of PPEs from China.

India is also in touch with several other countries to buy PPEs as the number of coronavirus cases saw a sudden jump in various parts of the country in the last few days.

"A cargo flight of courier company Blue Dart from Guangzhou in China landed at Guwahati airport on Wednesday evening. It had PPEs," the officials said.

