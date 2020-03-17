Floor Test Likely to Take Place in MP Assembly Today to Decide Fate of Kamal Nath Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the power crisis in Madhya Pradesh ensuing the exit of stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party, the floor test to decide the fate of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government is likely to be held on Tuesday as per the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.Earlier yesterday, Tandon had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17 after the state Assembly was adjourned till March 26 by Speaker NP Prajapati, in view of coronavirus.The Governor's directions came after a BJP MLA delegation led by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Governor following the adjournment of Assembly."Conduct the floor test on 17th March otherwise it will be considered that you actually don't have the majority in the state assembly," Tandon had stated.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will also hear the petition filed by BJP seeking an immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Dr. DY Chandrachud and Justice Hemant Gupta will hear the plea filed by the former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who sought urgent direction from the apex court to the Speaker to conduct a floor test as the latter had postponed it to March 26.The BJP on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.Meanwhile, Kamal Nath had met Governor Lalji Tandon after the direction to conduct floor test was issued by the latter and said that the BJP could bring in a no-confidence motion if they believed that the incumbent government lacked the majority."I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we are ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview. BJP has brought in the no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers," Kamal Nath told reporters here after the meeting."If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring a no-confidence motion. Why should I give the floor test? What problem do the 16 MLAs (rebel Congress MLAs) have? They should come before you and put forth their opinion," he said.Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that the Kamal Nath government lacks a majority and appealed to Governor Tandon to order a floor test. (ANI)

