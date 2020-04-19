Focussing on Intensifying COVID-19 Screening: Raj Health Min

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said the state government's "entire focus" is on intensifying COVID-19 screening to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Sharma said 4,000 tests were being done daily across the state and in the coming days, the health department will be increasing this number to 10,000.

We have received the first installment of 10,000 rapid test kits another 1.25 lakh will be arriving as part of the second installment, Sharma said.

The minister further said some of the samples are being sent to a private lab in Delhi to speed up the process of getting test results and trace the infected cases.

The health minister said till Sunday afternoon, 1,431 coronavirus infected cases were found in the state. Of these, 205 have tested negative while 97 people have been discharged.

Sharma said investigation centres were developed at eight places in the state to increase testing capacity.

Not only this, a target has also been set to develop testing facility in all 33 districts of the state so that coronavirus or any other infection can be investigated immediately and the situation can be controlled.

He said exemptions given during lockdown can be withdrawn in case of violation.

