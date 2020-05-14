Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 1700 Hours FGN30 UK-LD MALLYA

World. (File Image)

London, May 14 (PTI) A new antibody test to establish whether someone has been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials in England, it emerged on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 VIRUS-SUNAK-UK-ECONOMY

UK facing significant recession, says Rishi Sunak

London: The UK faces a "significant recession", Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has warned after figures showed the country's economy shrank by 2 per cent in the first three months of the year due to the impact of the coronavirus-induced economic lockdown. By Aditi Khanna

FGN7 VIRUS-UN-TRADE

Global trade fell 3% in first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19: UN

United Nations: The coronavirus pandemic has led to a three per cent drop in global trade in the first quarter of 2020 and this downturn is expected to accelerate in the next quarter to project a whopping quarter-on-quarter decline of 27 per cent, the UN trade body has warned. By Yoshita Singh

FGN22 VIRUS-SINGAPORE

Singapore to gradually lift some restrictions targeting migrant workers from June

Singapore: Singapore will gradually lift some of the measures targeting the migrant workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from June, as a senior minister asked the public not to be "overly alarmed" by the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. By Gurdip Singh

FGN20 VIRUS-PAK

Pakistan reports 1,452 new infections, 33 deaths

Islamabad: Pakistan's total number of coronavirus cases reached 35,788 after 1,452 new infections were reported, while the death toll rose to 770 with 33 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Thursday, as the spread of the deadly disease through local transmission showed a dangerous upward trajectory. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN17 UK-NIRAV-VIDEO

UK court played video of Nirav Modi's threats to 'dummy directors'

London: Threats of being implicated for theft and even being killed are among the allegations caught on camera in a video recorded by so-called "dummy directors" associated with companies linked to Nirav Modi, which was submitted by the CBI to the UK court hearing the extradition case against the diamond merchant charged with fraud and money laundering. By Aditi Khanna

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)