Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2000 Hours FGN12 VIRUS-NEPAL-INDIA-AID

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 17 (PTI) For the second time in a week, former US president Barack Obama has made a veiled attack on his successor Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying the pandemic that had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge."

FGN17 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE

Indian-origin minister unveils new multi-million-pound vaccine facility in UK

London: Britain's Indian-origin business minister Alok Sharma on Sunday announced a new 93-million pounds investment to accelerate construction of a new vaccine manufacturing facility as part of wider plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. By Aditi Khanna

FGN21 VIRUS-NEPAL

Nepal registers second death from COVID-19

Kathmandu, May 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility after returning from India on May 12, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, becoming the second casualty of the novel coronavirus in the country, officials said. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN19 VIRUS-SPAIN-TOLL

Spain has lowest daily death count in 2 months

Madrid:Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.(AP)

