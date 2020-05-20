Food Shops Open for Online Delivery in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): Food shops opened for online delivery in Ludhiana on Wednesday, following a few relaxations from the restrictions imposed in the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. "We have some relief that we will be able to meet a few expenses due to this. But we only have 20 per cent of work as compared to earlier days," Vipin Sharma, a samosa shop owner, told ANI. Earlier on May 18, salons and barbershops were also opened in the city, adhering to social distancing norms. Punjab is tenth in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry.There are 2002 confirmed cases and 38 deaths in the state thus far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)