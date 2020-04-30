For Past 2 Years I've Known Him as Cinema Lover, Storyteller, and a Father: Alia's Heartfelt Note for Rishi Kapoor

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Sharing two priceless throwback picture of the late actor, Alia Bhatt on Thursday penned down a heartfelt note for her 'Kapoor & Sons' co-star Rishi Kapoor.Bhatt who is also a close friend of the late actor's star son Ranbir Kapoor took to Instagram to share the note and also a childhood picture of Ranbir with his father Rishi."What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life," Bhatt wrote in the letter."For past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father," she added.The 27-year-old actor further went on in the note and thanked the universe for giving her the opportunity to meet him."In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish. I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him," Bhatt wrote in the letter."Today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," the letter further read.Recalling the younger days of the departed actor, Alia also posted two pictures of him.One picture featured Rishi Kapoor with his wife Neetu Kapoor and the other adorable one was a childhood picture of Alia's friend Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor.Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

