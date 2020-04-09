Foreign Secy Holds Meet with Indian Chamber of Commerce Members; Export Commitments Discussed

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the members of Indian Chamber of Commerce during which issues such as aspects of border trade with neighbouring countries and meeting contractual and export commitments during the lockdown period were discussed, sources said.

At the request of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kolkata, Shringla held the meeting with the members led by the Chamber's President Mayank Jalan and immediate past president Rudra Chatterjee.

Discussions with members of the Chamber focused on various aspects of border trade with neighbouring countries, meeting contractual and export commitments during the lockdown period, and potential challenges and opportunities for Indian business and industry in the post COVID-19 phase, the sources said.

Members of the ICC were also briefed by the Foreign Secretary and Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish about the initiatives of the Ministry of External Affairs in assisting Indian citizens around the world and foreign nationals in India during this challenging time, they said.

