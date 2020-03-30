Foreign Tourists in Goa to Be Airlifted: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Foreign tourists stuck in Goa will be airlifted to their respective countries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday."In order to airlift foreigners from Goa, special charter flights are coming from their respective countries... Approximately 1,600 foreign tourists are in Goa," Sawant told media here.He added that they will be airlifted in the coming days.The Chief Minister also said that the condition of all five COVID-19 patients in Goa is stable.This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)