Four Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Four Naxals have surrendered in Sukma district before the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.The surrendered Naxals were identified as - Podium Ganga, Muchaki Lakkhe, Sodi Ramesh and Hemla Bhima.Podium Ganga had joined the Naxal organisation in the year 2005. There was a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Muchaki Lakkhe had joined the Naxals in 2009 and he carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his person. Sodi Ramesh was inducted by the Naxals in the year 2014 and he carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.The Naxals surrendered in front of ASP Siddhartha Tiwari, SP Shalabh Sinha and officers of Central Reserve Police Force.The surrendered Naxals will get aid from the Chhattisgarh government under the Relief and Rehabilitation scheme. (ANI)

