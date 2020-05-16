Fourth Tranche of Economic Package Will Boost Job Opportunities: PM

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The economic measures announced by his government on Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation," he said.

Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of an overall package of Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)