G7 to Collaborate on Economy Reopenings: White House

Washington, Apr 16 (AFP) G7 leaders agreed on Thursday to coordinate the reopening of their economies after the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure "trusted supply chains" in the future, the White House said.

President Donald Trump hosted a videoconference with other G7 leaders -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- as the world's biggest economies increasingly look to ending the economic paralysis caused by attempts to stop the virus' spread.

"G7 leaders tasked their ministers to work together to prepare all G7 economies to re-open safely and on a foundation that will allow the G7 nations to reestablish economic growth with more resilient health systems and trusted supply chains," the White House said in a statement.

"G7 leaders agreed to remain committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure a strong and coordinated global response to this health crisis and the associated humanitarian and economic calamity and to launch a strong and sustainable recovery," the statement said.

The United States is current chair of the group. (AFP)

