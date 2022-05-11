Actor Kriti Sanon has arrived in Ladakh for the shoot of her film 'Ganapath'. On Wednesday, Kriti took to Instagram Story and shared a few glimpses from her shoot amid the scenic valley in Ladakh. In one of the images, she shows a close up of an antique bike that she will be riding in the film. Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus To Clash With Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 at Box Office on Christmas 2022!

"My ride for the day," Kriti captioned the post. A day ago, she shared a video of herself working out with her team in the hills. In the clip, Kriti with her team is seen using rocks from the mountains as weights to ace squats. Ganapath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Unveils Kriti Sanon's Fiery Look From Upcoming Action-Thriller.

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story Below:

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Who needs a gym to workout," she captioned the post. Being helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' features Kriti opposite Tiger Shroff. It is scheduled to release on December 23 this year.

