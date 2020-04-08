Ganjam District Administration to Conduct Door-to-door Health Screening of 7 Lakh Families

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], April 8 (ANI): The district administration will carry out door-to-door health screening covering approximately 7 lakh families, said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector.Meanwhile, Odisha reported it's first COVID-19 related death when samples of a 72-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,194 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases, while 401 people have recovered/discharged. (ANI)

