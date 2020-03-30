Gave Food to over 1.5 Lakh People During Lockdown: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Giving out an emergency helpline number, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it has provided food to over 1.5 lakh people since the start of the three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives 32 people in the country so far."The Delhi Police have provided food to over 1.5 lakh people during coronavirus lockdown. If anyone has any emergency or facing any problem, they can call us on our Helpline Numbers 112 or 23469526," the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa told ANI.A huge number of migrant workers have left the national capital after the lockdown was announced in the country due to COVID-19.As many as 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi today, taking the number of positive cases in the national capital to 97, as per the Delhi Health Department.COVID-19 has so far infected a total of 1251 people in the country and has claimed the lives of 32 people, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)