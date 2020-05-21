Gayatri Prajapati Seeks Bail in Gang-rape Case Citing COVID-19 Risk

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on Thursday sought bail in a gang-rape case in the Allahabad High Court citing the risk of contracting coronavirus at KGMU here as many patients suffering from the infection are undergoing treatment at the varsity.

Prajapati, who, among others, is accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter, is in judicial custody and undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU) for multiple health issues.

The former minister's counsel S K Singh told a bench of Justice Anil Kumar that Prajapati should be enlarged on at least short term bail.

Opposing the bail plea, Additional Government Advocate (AGA) Anurag Verma said a report by KGMU clearly mentions that Prajapati is being given proper treatment and all his medical needs are being satisfactorily fulfilled at the university.

Citing another part of the report, Prajapati's counsel contended that there is an "increased risk" of any patient admitted in KGMU of contracting coronavirus as many patients suffering from the infection are being treated there.

At this, the court directed the AGA to clarify the position by June 4, the next date of hearing.

A Chitrakoot-based woman corporator had alleged that Prajapati and his aides had raped her and attempted to molest her minor daughter in 2014.

Prajapati and six other were arrested in the case in 2017.

