GC Digital LLP's Award-Winning Strategy for Digital Brand Success

GC Digital LLP, the digital communications arm of Gloocal Communications, Honoured with ‘Excellence in Brand Building & Digital Communications’ at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. Mumbai, June 2026: GC Digital LLP, the digital communications arm of Gloocal Communications, has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Brand Building & Digital Communications award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the company’s outstanding contribution to shaping impactful brand narratives and delivering result-oriented digital communication strategies in an increasingly dynamic and competitive media landscape.

GC Digital LLP has emerged as a forward-thinking communications agency known for its integrated approach to branding, digital storytelling, and strategic reputation management. The agency has consistently worked with diverse clients to build strong brand identities, strengthen digital presence, and craft communication strategies aligned with evolving consumer behaviour and market trends. Its work reflects a deep understanding of how creativity, technology, and data-driven insights come together to build meaningful brand equity.

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The award was received by Bhaskar Tare and Parag Dhurke, the founding partners behind the vision and leadership driving GC Digital LLP, who were felicitated on stage during the ceremony. The recognition marks an important milestone for the organisation and reflects the collective efforts of its team in delivering impactful communication outcomes across industries.

Under the leadership of Bhaskar Tare and Parag Dhurke, GC Digital LLP has built a reputation for delivering communication solutions that combine strategic thinking with creative execution. The agency has played a key role in helping brands navigate the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, ensuring consistent messaging across platforms while maintaining strong audience engagement. Their approach integrates brand positioning, content strategy, digital campaigns, and reputation management into cohesive communication frameworks.

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The Excellence in Brand Building & Digital Communications award recognises organisations that have demonstrated exceptional ability to create strong brand narratives, leverage digital platforms effectively, and deliver measurable communication impact. GC Digital LLP was recognised for its consistent performance in driving brand transformation through innovative storytelling and strategic digital engagement practices.

In today’s digital-first environment, where consumer attention is fragmented across multiple platforms, effective brand communication requires agility, precision, and creativity. GC Digital LLP has distinguished itself by developing customised communication strategies that align with client objectives while resonating with target audiences. Its work reflects a balance of creative innovation and strategic discipline, enabling brands to build lasting visibility and trust.

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone for GC Digital LLP, reinforcing its position as a growing force in the branding and digital communications industry. The recognition highlights the agency’s continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success in an increasingly competitive market.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Bhaskar Tare and Parag Dhurke acknowledged their teams’ contributions and reaffirmed their commitment to delivering high-quality communication solutions that drive meaningful brand impact. They emphasised that the future of branding lies in integrating creativity with data-led insights and continuously evolving with the digital landscape.

As brands increasingly seek deeper engagement and stronger digital identities, GC Digital LLP stands out as an agency that effectively bridges strategy and storytelling. This recognition at the Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 further strengthens its reputation as a trusted partner in building powerful, future-ready brand ecosystems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).