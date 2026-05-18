Geetanjali and Sehar Om Parkash: Cannes 2026's Global Powerhouse

A Landmark Cannes Debut: Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash Redefine Global Elegance

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival served as the backdrop for a significant milestone for Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash. This mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo showcased a powerful intergenerational partnership, offering a new blueprint for success. Geetanjali, a 59 year old icon and the reigning Mrs. International World Classic 2026, walked the red carpet alongside Dr. Sehar, an award‑winning surgeon, entrepreneur and UMB Mrs India 2025 winner who is currently preparing for Mrs Universe 2026. Their joint appearance challenged traditional perceptions regarding age, professional ambition, and the global footprint of Indian women.

Geetanjali’s professional journey is defined by long-standing leadership and resilience. As the Managing Director of the Dr. Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes, she has spent decades guiding a six‑decade legacy of eye care while simultaneously building an international reputation through advocacy and pageantry. She stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in an ensemble named "Midnight Fortress," a look that exuded authority. The garment featured a structured, strapless bodice that flowed into tiered, architectural peplums in deep black, accented by subtle diamonds and a dramatic draped collar. This combination of armor and couture highlighted her poised, commanding presence. Her 2026 accolades, including Mrs. Empowerment and Most Exotic National Costume, underscore her belief that age serves as a foundation for influence rather than a limitation.

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Dr. Sehar Om Parkash brings a narrative that seamlessly blends high-level medical expertise with refined style. A maxillofacial, oculoplasty and aesthetic surgeon who secured a Gold Medal during her master’s studies, Sehar leads surgical innovation and research as the Executive Director of the family’s ophthalmic group. Her impact extends well beyond the operating room; she has established a presence in the fashion world, gracing runways in Paris and Milan and collaborating with major haute couture houses. For her Cannes debut, she selected "Pantheon Aurorae," a shimmering silver‑blue gown inspired by the ocean at dawn. With its sculpted corsetry, crystal embellishments, organza, and pearls, the dress captured the fluid movement of the sea. It was a fitting choice for Sehar, whose name means "first light," perfectly embodying the balance between grace and strength.

Their shared presence at Cannes goes beyond the typical scope of fashion and pageantry. It stands as a potent symbol of intergenerational female ambition: Geetanjali proves that a woman of 59 can secure global pageant titles and command the world stage, while Sehar demonstrates that entrepreneurial achievement and medical expertise can thrive alongside a high-profile fashion career. Together, they serve as ambassadors for a contemporary India defined by professional rigor, aesthetic confidence, and a dedication to philanthropy.

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Beyond the red carpet, both women are deeply committed to humanitarian and healthcare initiatives, ranging from prosthetic eye programs and free eye camps to support for survivors of violence. Their trip to Cannes 2026 was far more than a photo opportunity; it acted as a meaningful cultural statement. It reinforced the reality that resilience takes many forms, and that a mother‑in‑law and daughter‑in‑law working in tandem can truly make history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).