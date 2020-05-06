German Chancellor to Governors over Loosening COVID-19 Restrictions

World. (File Image)

Berlin, May 6 (AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Wednesday with the governors of the country's 16 states to discuss further loosening restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of new cases in Germany averaging around 1,000 in recent days, pressure to relax the rules further has grown.

Business leaders in particular have warned that the economy could suffer long-term damage from the lockdown, which has been light compared to some other European countries.

German media reported Wednesday that a draft plan would give states significant room to reopen all schools, hotels and restaurants, but require them to clamp down swiftly on any big outbreaks.

The dpa news agency and weekly Der Spiegel reported that authorities would need to reimpose restrictions on any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within the past week. (AP)

