Ghaziabad Admin Instructs Police Not to Check Farmers' Movement Involved in Harvesting

Ghaziabad, Apr 11 (PTI) All station house officers in the district have been instructed to give relaxation to farmers for harvesting of crops during the ongoing lockdown.

The orders have been issued by Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani on the advice of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Shops selling seeds, fertilizers, chemicals and those repair equipment will remain open during the sowing season, Pandey told PTI.

Farmers will be permitted to go for sowing, harvesting and transporting their produce without any movement pass, he said, adding that 12 wheat purchasing centres have been set up in the district.

Besides this, agriculture labourers and tractor drivers would not be checked in the district but they would need permission for inter-district movement.

