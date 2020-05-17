Girl Dies as Her Neck Gets Stuck in Ropes of Swing

Nagpur, May 17 (PTI) In a freak incident, a six-year- old girl died after her neck got stuck in the ropes of a swing in her house here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the deceased Johra Wasim was playing on a swing inside her house in Nandanvan area while her family members were sleeping, an officer said.

The girl was declared brought dead in a hospital, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered by police.

