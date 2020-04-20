Gloucestershire's Chris Dent Signs Three-year Contract Extension

London [UK], April 20 (ANI): Gloucestershire skipper Chris Dent on Monday signed a three-year extension with the club and as a result, it will now see the player remain with the side till the 2023 season.Dent has been at the helm of the side for the past two seaons and remains one of the team's longest-serving players."I am extremely excited to have signed a new three-year extension with the Club. I love playing for Gloucestershire and I think we've got a great squad who can do great things in the coming years, so it's fantastic to be extending my time here," Dent said in an official statement."Fingers crossed we are able to get out on the field this year and hopefully, if we do, we get to see all our supporters at the Bristol County Ground," he added.The 29-year-old enjoyed a good run in the 2019 season as he surpassed 1,000 first-class runs, finishing with the third highest runs total in division two and earning him the Gloucestershire Batsman of the Year Award for the second year running.His stand out performance was the 176 he scored against Leicestershire.Dent had made his debut for Gloucestershire against Nottinghamshire in a List A match at the end of the 2009 season.At the beginning of the 2010 campaign, he announced himself to the Gloucestershire fans batting at number three in the County Championship and coming in at number five in T20 competition.Since then Chris has gone on to hit 18 centuries for the club, the most by any active player, which puts him 23rd in the all-time centuries list for Gloucestershire. (ANI)

