GMCH Hostels Among 5 Areas Declared as Containment Zones in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): With a few new COVID-19 cases reported in Guwahati, the state government has declared five areas as containment zones in the city, including two boys' hostels at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and staff colony of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI)."After some COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Guwahati and Kamrup (Rural) district, five areas in Guwahati city have been declared as containment zones," said Assam Police ASI Satish Das on Saturday.Two PG boys' hostels (number 1 and 5) of GMCH have been declared as containment zones after a post graduate student from the college tested COVID-19 positive, he said. While the staff colony of B Barooah Cancer Institute has also been earmarked as a containment zone, the girls' hostel campus of Regional Dental College in the city has also been sealed after a student detected positive for the virus.Kamrup (Metro) district administration sealed the campus as a containment zone in view of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the ASI said.No entry or exit is allowed from the containment zones during the next 14 days. (ANI)

