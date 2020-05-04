Goa Bans Movement of People Beyond Permitted Hours

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 4 (ANI): Goa State Executive Committee has decided to put a ban on the movement of people beyond permitted hours and said that Collectors will issue an order for the same under Section 144.The SEC discussed the new guidelines issued by the MHA on May 1 for the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. Goa is in the Green Zone as per the instructions issued by government of India.SEC chaired by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Saturday said, "For the smooth implementation of these guidelines, the SEC decided that the Collectors will issue order under Section 144 to ban the movement of people beyond permitted hours, i.e. movement being prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, expect for essential activities.""Commissioner (Excise) will be adhered to by instructions for timely closure of the liquor shops by 6 pm, so the personnel employed on these shops should reach their residences latest by 7 pm. He will ensure that these shops should strictly follow the norms of social distancing, as directed by the MHA orders," SEC said in a statement.It deliberated on the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed for the inter-state movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown after the start of special train services as per MHA guidelines issued for this purpose.DHS will issue revised orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for activities such as gymnasiums, cinema theatres, sports complexes, swimming pools, casinos, shopping malls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places.The Nodal Officer for people stranded due to lockdown explained the preparation and planning that has been done so far to handle the movement of migrants.Director, panchayat, informed that data collection is going on in all panchayats. Out of the over 30,000 labour that was contacted by the village panchayats, about 90 per cent have expressed a desire to go back to their home states. (ANI)

