Goa Govt Allows Swiggy, Others to Deliver Food During Lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The government of Goa on Sunday issued a notice, whereby, it authorised Swiggy, Zomato and other home delivery platforms to operate and deliver food, groceries and other essential items at doorsteps during the lockdown due to COVID-19."ECommerce operators such as @swiggy_in, @ZomatoIN and other platforms have been permitted to deliver food and grocery items. #GoaFightsCOVID19," the Goa Chief Minister's Office tweeted today.Earlier, two more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Goa on Sunday taking the state's tally to five.A total of 1024 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 27 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

