Goa to Use Ayurveda to Boost Immunity of COVID-19 Patients

Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said Goa will be the first state to integrate allopathy and Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients and those who have been quarantined.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the state government was integrating allopathy and Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients and those quarantined at different facilities in the state.

"Goa will be the first state to use both these streams of medicine," he said, adding that although Ayurveda cannot cure COVID-19, it will certainly boost patients' immunity.

The treatment will be administered in consultation with doctors who are dealing with COVID-19 patients, said the Chief Minister, who is also an Ayurveda practitioner.

The coastal state has recorded seven COVID-19 cases so far, of which one patient has recovered from the infection.

