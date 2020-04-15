GoAir Extends 'protect Your PNR' Scheme Till May 3

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): In accordance with the extension of lockdown and DGCA's circular on the issue, GoAir has suspended its flights till May 3, 2020.A GoAir spokesperson said they will be extending the "industry's first and most generous 'Protect Your PNR' scheme till May 3, 2020".He said customers will be eligible to reschedule their flight for the next year until May 3, 2021.The spokesperson said GoAir has been carrying out the enhanced cleaning procedures since the first week of March to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees in the view of the COVID-19 outbreak.He said the airline has also tried to put customers at ease by offering them a waiver on change fees so that they can be confident about booking their travel today while maintaining full flexibility in the future. (ANI)

