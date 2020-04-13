Golden Temple Illuminates on Baisakhi, Few Devotees Offer Prayer at Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): On the occasion of Baisakhi, the Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated on Monday. However, very few devotees visited the Golden Temple as the country observed lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Earlier today, the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked the people of the State for responding to his appeal for 'Ardas' at 11 am from their homes.On April 12, he had called upon the people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate Baisakhi with the traditional fervour and gaiety but to stay at home, for their own safety and that of their children as well as the state and the nation.Baisakhi is a major festival in Punjab as it marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.It also marks the start of the harvest season. On this day, people throng gurdwaras to pay their obeisance and take holy dips, but this year, the effect of lockdown is clearly visible as the number of devotees who are visiting the temple has reduced. (ANI)

