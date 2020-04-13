Goodricke Group MD Opts for 60pc Cut in Salary

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Premium tea maker Goodricke Group's Managing Director & CEO Atul Asthana and Wholetime Director & CFO Arjun Sengupta have opted to take a 60 per cent cut on their respective salaries in the crisis arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior management of Goodricke had approached the Board with their concern to control the expenses and suggested a voluntary pay cut across all staff designations up to a maximum of 60 per cent, the company informed bourses.

The Board approved the resolution.

The company said the cash flow shall be reviewed from time to time to ascertain when the salaries can be reinstated.

The company has tea gardens in Darjeeling and Dooars in West Bengal and Assam.

Production at the gardens was halted since the lockdown began. However, the West Bengal government a few days back allowed the gardens to reopen with just 15 per cent workforce. An appeal to extend it to 25 per cent is pending with the government.

Goodricke management had earlier said entire production from Darjeeling is lost which is worrying.

Prime boutique tea from Darjeeling, usually sold at exorbitant prices, is primarily shipped to Japan and Germany.

