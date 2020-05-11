Google Launches Grow with Google OnAir to Offer Online Digital Skills Training

California [US], May 11 (ANI): Google on Monday launched Grow with Google OnAir that will offer online digital skills training to everyone in the US and Canada for free.Grow with Google launched in 2017 to help the Americans get the digital skills they need to succeed. Announcing the virtual programs, Director of Grow with Google, Jesse Haines, said: "Though we're no longer able to gather in person, that doesn't mean the learning has to stop.""We recognize that many people--particularly job seekers and small businesses--are facing uncertainty and looking for digital skills training to help them increase their economic potential. So we're announcing virtual programs from Grow with Google that can help," Haines said in a statement.Haines further stated that topics will include 'How to manage your business remotely in times of uncertainty' and 'How to improve your resume with four practical strategies.'Also, after attending a Grow with Google OnAir workshop, attendees who are looking for more personalised help can register for a free one-on-one coaching session with a Googler."To date, Grow with Google has trained more than 4 million Americans on digital skills. We've seen firsthand how technology can create new opportunities for growth, and it's our aim to ensure those opportunities remain available to everyone," Haines added. (ANI)

