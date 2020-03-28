Google's Tilt Brush App Debuts on PlayStation VR

California [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): Google's Tilt Brush virtual painting app made its debut on Sony's PlayStation VR. Google partnered with Outerloop Games to bring the full Tilt Brush experience to PlayStation by turning the game controllers into virtual paintbrushes.As the official PlayStation blog notes, the tool will allow one to make sketches and upload them to Poly, the online viewing platform. In the US, gamers will be able to purchase the PlayStation Move Motion Controller Two-Pack and Tilt Brush Bundle exclusively on PlayStation Direct for USD 99.99 (USD). (ANI)

