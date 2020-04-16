Got 172 Calls from Elderly, Women in Dwarka City in 3 Days for Free Cab Service: Police

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The police have received 172 calls from residents of Dwarka city in the last three days seeking free cab service launched in the area for senior citizens and women who need to venture out in case of emergency amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

The police have partnered with Mahindra Logistics (Alyte), in association with CGHS Federation, Dwarka, for the free cab service.

From April 13 to 15, 172 calls were received, out of which 66 were made by women while 106 calls were made by men, they said.

During this period, 46 trips were completed whereas three trips were cancelled after the vehicle reported at caller's location, a senior police official said.

These services were mostly availed by senior citizens for visiting hospitals for health check up and for buying medicines at pharmacies, he said, adding all the trips, barring two, were done between 8am and 8 pm. The other two trips were at night availed to visit hospital.

The free service launched on Sunday can be availed by contacting on the number 9773527222. It is meant especially for residents of sub city Dwarka and will be provided only to move within the sub city.

For now, a fleet of five cars provided by Alyte have been stationed at five places including Sector 23 police station, Dwarka South police station, at Fecilitation Centre, Sector 6-10 Market, Dwarka North police station and DCP Dwarka office in Sector 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)