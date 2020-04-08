Governors Should Not Bypass CMs in Giving Instructions: Pawar

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Governors of some states are issuing instructions directly to the bureaucracy and called for routing of orders through chief ministers and chief secretaries to ensure that there are no two power centres.

Without naming Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Pawar said the former should pass instructions through Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays office.

Pawar made these remarks during the meeting of leaders of various parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus.

"It is heard that in some states the instructions are being issued by Honourable Governor directly to the bureaucracy," Pawar said in his Facebook post.

"Though Hon.Governor has the authority to do so, the instructions have to be routed through Hon.@CMOMaharashtra and the Chief Secretary's office in order to avoid multiple power centres and probable hindrances in the coordination of administration," he added.

Pawar's party shares power in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and ex-BJP leader Koshyari was appointed Maharashtra's Governor last year.

