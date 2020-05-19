Govinda Rajulu Chintala Appointed NABARD Chairman

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Govinda Rajulu Chintala has been appointed the chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), a Personnel Ministry order said on Tuesday.

Chintala, at present, is working as the chief general manager (CGM) of the bank. He will hold the post till his superannuation on July 31, 2022, the order said.

Besides him, Shaji KV and P V S Suryakumar have been appointed deputy managing directors in the NABARD. Shaji is general manager of Canara Bank.

Suryakumar, at present CGM in the NABARD, will hold the post till his superannuation on July 31, 2023, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)