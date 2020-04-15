Govt Appoints Syndicate Bank Former CEO as Officer on Special Duty in Canara Bank

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said former Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra has been appointed as its Officer on Special Duty.

The central government through its notification dated April 13 has appointed Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, former managing director and chief executive officer of Syndicate Bank, as an Officer on Special Duty on a supernumerary basis in Canara Bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment comes to effect from the date of assumption of office, and till the age of superannuation (May 5, 2020) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it added.

Shares of Canara Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 86.60 apiece on the BSE, down 1.81 per cent from the previous close.

