Govt Committed to Support MSMEs in Distress Due to Lockdown: Gadkari

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing difficulties amid the lockdown, and discussions are on towards financing 10 per cent of their working capital and introduction of a deferred payment plan for units in distress.

"We will have to support industries facing difficulties, increase their working capital, we are already in talks for increasing it by 10 per cent, along with this deferred payment," said the minister via video-conferencing.

He was addressing a conference on 'Post Covid Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Challenges'.

Gadkari said the government was focused on how to save the sector and help those facing problems by increasing production, exports and enhancing job creation.

"Our emphasis is towards job creation in rural, agricultural, tribal, with a focus on development of 115 aspirant districts across the country," said the minister for MSME and road transport and highways.

Gadkari expressed confidence of the khadi and village industries achieving a total turnover of Rs 5 lakh crore in two years, from Rs 75,000 crore last year and Rs 1 lakh crore expected this year.

He said the MSME and textiles ministries are together devising a Solar Cluster Scheme for Handloom whereby two solar charkhas each will be given to 10 lakh women, helping generate employment opportunities.

"We are bringing a Solar Cluster Scheme for Handloom. I have spoken to Smriti Irani and we are devising a scheme together under which two solar charkhas each will be given to 10 lakh women," Gadkari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)